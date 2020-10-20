Police: Son stabs parents, sister in kitchen of McKinley Park residence

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a son stabbed his parents and sister in a McKinley Park residence Monday night.

Just after 7 p.m., police were dispatched to 3300 block of South Claremont Avenue on the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered a 59-year-old man, 49-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

Police said a 22-year-old man stabbed his parents and sister in the kitchen. The parents were transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai and the sister was transported in serious condition to St. Anthony.

The suspect sustained unknown injuries and is facing charges.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.