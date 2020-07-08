Police: Shooting suspect in custody after fatal shooting, high-speed chase

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a man is in custody after a fatal shooting and leading officers on a high-speed car chase through parts of Chicago and Gary, Indiana Wednesday.

Gary police said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man from Illinois. The Lake County coroner identified the man as Charles Golden of Chicago.

An alleged gunman fled the scene in a vehicle and led officers on a chase down Interstate 80/94 and across state lines, exceeding 100 mph at times, according to police. At one point, police said the suspect’s vehicle hit two cars on I-94 near 130th Street. No injuries were reported.

The chase involved several police jurisdictions as it crossed state lines, including Chicago police, Illinois State Police and Indiana law enforcement. The Lake County Indiana Sheriff’s Department took the lead, deploying its helicopter to help in the search, as well as a canine unit.

The suspected gunman and the vehicle were eventually tracked to Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood and found near 58th Street and Shields Avenue. Witnesses told WGN News the man was found hiding in an attic of a building.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts to his hand, according to officials.

The Lake County Sheriff identified the suspect as a 19-year-old man from Chicago. Gary police said he and Golden knew each other.