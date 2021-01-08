Police seeking vehicle after bicyclist killed in Gage Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed last month in Gage Park.

On Dec. 20 just after 10:45 p.m., a 47-year-old man was riding in the street in the 5600 block of South California Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan. Police believe it could be a newer model Dodge Challenger.

Police said the vehicle could have front passenger-side damage and was last seen traveling southbound on California Avenue at 56th Street.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.