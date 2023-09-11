CHICAGO — Police are seeking help from the public as they search for a woman who was last seen in the city’s Dunning neighborhood over two months ago.

According to Chicago police, 40-year-old Olha Solovei-Zmiievska has been missing since Saturday, June 24. Solovei-Zmiievska was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Belmont Avenue in Dunning.

Authorities say Solovei-Zmiievska is known to frequent the area near North Central Avenue and West Belmont Avenue and areas near the 2900 block of North Central Avenue in Belmont Cragin.

According to police, Solovei-Zmiievska may have also been seen in the area near North Pulaski Road and West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square and may also frequent the area of 500-600 South Austin Avenue in Chicago.

Police say Solovei-Zmiievsk has brown eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo on her arm that reads “MAIIA.” Solovei-Zmiievsk is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 135 lbs.

Officers shared the details about Solovei-Zmiievska’s disappearance in a news release on Monday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Olha Solovei-Zmiievska is asked to call the Chicago Police Department Area Five SVU at 312 746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.