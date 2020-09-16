Police searching for suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies in southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Orland Park Police said two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery there Tuesday morning may be behind multiple incidents across the southwest suburbs.

According to police, a worker exiting Norman’s Cleaners around 8 a.m. Tuesday was confronted by two suspects, including one with a firearm, who took his cash and cell phone.

Police said when they were unable to start the victim’s car, the pair fled in a vehicle that was previously reported stolen.

Orland Park police said they later learned suspects fitting the same description and driving the same vehicle are suspected in a robbery in Crestwood earlier in the day, as well as numerous other armed robberies across the southwest suburbs.

Police describe the two suspects as: a male black in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, average build, shoulder length dreadlocks, goatee-style facial hair. The second suspect is described as a male black in his 20s, 6 feet tall, slim build, wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Orland Park Police at 708-349-4111 or by email at crimetips@orlandpark.org.