Police searching for person who fatally shot 2 teen girls on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for the person who shot and killed two teenage girls on the South Side.

It’s been a traumatic 24 hours for the loved ones of Tajanay Samuels and Antwainisha Bratcher who were both killed Thursday evening. Both teens were 19 years old.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Thursday police responded to the 8700 block of South Essex on the report of shots fired. Police said the 19-year-olds were sitting in a parked car when shots were fired into the vehicle.

Both were transported to University of Chicago Medicine. One teen sustained gunshots to the back and right hand, while the other sustained a gunshot to the head.

Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said does not appear the teenagers were the intended targets.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

You can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.