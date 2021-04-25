Chicago police searching for missing 8-year-old girl

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing on the city’s South Side on Saturday.

8-year-old Jaida Fleming was last seen in the 200 block of East 46th Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Jaida was seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, pink and black gym shoes and possibly riding a white and pink bike. She is approximately four feet tall and weighs approximately 70 lbs.

If you have any information on Jaida’s whereabouts, Chicago police ask to contact Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.