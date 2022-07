CHICAGO – SWAT teams are on the scene and actively searching for a man who authorities said fired shots at police officers and then ran into a building in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to police, officers were driving in the 1500 block of California Avenue when they observed someone firing shots at them around midnight.

Officers said the person took cover in a nearby building.

No injuries have been reported.

CTA busses have been are being temporarily re-routed in the area.