Police searching for man they say fired shots at officers

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a suspect they say opened fire on officers in East Garfield Park.

Police said shots were fired at officers by a man on the 3200 block of West Fulton Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday. After he opened fire, police said he ran into a building.

Several rounds struck a CPD squad car, but no offers were injured.

The incident is now a SWAT situation, and police are warning people nearby to avoid the area.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News