Police searching for man they say fired shots at officers

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a suspect they say opened fire on officers in East Garfield Park.
Police said shots were fired at officers by a man on the 3200 block of West Fulton Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday. After he opened fire, police said he ran into a building.
Several rounds struck a CPD squad car, but no offers were injured.
The incident is now a SWAT situation, and police are warning people nearby to avoid the area.
