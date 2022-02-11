Police searching for man they say fired shots at officers

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a suspect they say opened fire on officers in East Garfield Park.

Police said shots were fired at officers by a man on the 3200 block of West Fulton Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday. After he opened fire, police said he ran into a building.

Several rounds struck a CPD squad car, but no offers were injured.

The incident is now a SWAT situation, and police are warning people nearby to avoid the area.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.