Police searching for East Garfield Park man missing since November

CHICAGO — Chicago Police seek the whereabouts of a missing 26-year-old East Garfield Park man who may require medical attention.

According to police, Scott Anthony was last seen in the 200 block of South Sacramento Blvd. last November. Police say Anthony, who stands 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, regularly wore a black hoodie and blue jeans.

In addition to the 200 block of South Sacramento Blvd., Anthony was known to visit 44th and Indiana, 95th Street and Kedzie and possibly 71st Street from Euclid to Exchange.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Anthony is asked to call detectives at (312) 746-8255.