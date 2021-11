CHICAGO — Chicago police need the public’s help finding a missing girl from the Northwest Side.

Jaida Dortch, 15, was last seen at her home on West Grace in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood on Monday just after 9 a.m.

Authorities said Dortch was wearing a purple coat, pink shirt, and faded blue jeans with holes and red, blue, and yellow shoes.

She stands 4’11”, weighs 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Chicago police want anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them.