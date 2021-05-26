Police search Northbrook backyard for clues in 1982 cold case of Linda Seymour

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Law enforcement sources confirm that investigators are searching Wednesday for the body of Linda Seymour, the Northbrook mother of two who mysteriously vanished back in 1982.

Neighbors are curious to know what’s happening in their neighborhood on the 1400 block of N. Orchard Lane.

Investigators confirm that police dogs inspected the property of the single-family home on Tuesday. Sources close to the investigation tell WGN that specially train cadaver dogs alerted on the property, and investigators already had suspicions about the 1982 cold case due to new information.

Seymour, 35. the mother of two young children at the time, disappeared from sight in December of 1982.

Newly assigned Northbrook police investigators, according to a press release, recently turned up a new lead which led to the cadaver dogs and growing suspicions that the body of Seymour could possibly be buried underneath the property.

Investigators are expected to be on the scene for the next couple of days.