A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a CTA Red Line platform on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened around 1:38 a.m. Thursday at the Red Line platform in the first block of West 69th Street.

Police said a woman approached the man with a knife and began swinging at him. The man was discovered on the platform with lacerations to the face, ear and arm.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.