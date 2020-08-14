Police search for suspects after 2 Bucktown carjackings

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a pair of suspects after two Bucktown carjackings that happened within a mile of each other. One of the incidents was caught on security video.

The first carjacking happened around 2:36 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of North Shakespeare Avenue. A man, 22, said he was outside of his parked black Jeep Grand Cherokee, when two male offenders approached, police said. One of the offenders displayed a weapon and demanded the man’s car keys.

The 22-year-old complied, at which time the offenders got into the vehicle and fled westbound on Shakespeare Avenue.

No one was injured.

The 22-year-old said he called off work Thursday because he was shaken up about the incident.

“When you’re like, you got a gun staring right back at you, you know in your mind this is life of death let me do what I need to do,” he said.

He said he had a panic attack thinking about how close he was to death.

About four hours later just before 7 a.m., a 34-year-old woman had just parked her black Nissan Hatchback on the 1700 block of North Winchester Avenue, when an offender exited a black Jeep, displayed a weapon and demanded the woman’s personal property.

The woman dropped everything she was carrying, including car keys and ran up the stairs. The offender then got into the woman’s vehicle and fled southbound toward North Avenue.

No one was injured.

Police only provided vague descriptions of the suspects.

The incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.