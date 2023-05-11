CHICAGO — Police are searching for a person responsible for multiple garage burglaries in Albany Park and Irving Park earlier this week.

Police reported that the offender was reported to have kicked in the side door of the target garages and removed items. The individual then fled the scene with the stolen items.

The burglaries took place at these times:

4300 block of North Mozart Street between the times of May 7 at 8 p.m. to May 8th at 8 a.m.

4400 block of North Mozart Street between the times of May 9 at 9 p.m. to May 10 at 8:15 a.m.

2700 block of West Agatite Avenue on May 10 around 3:46 am.



Police described the offender as an unknown man, approximately 5 feet and 10 inches, 180 pounds.

If any information is recovered on the incidents, contact the police.