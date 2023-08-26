CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing man who was last seen in the city’s Dunning neighborhood on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

Police say 44-year-old Ernesto Colon was last seen on August 22 in the 3200 block of North Olcott Avenue, on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police say Colon was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans.

According to police, Colon may have been in the Elk Grove Village area on Wednesday, August 23.

Police say Colon stands 5’4″ and weighs around 150 pounds. Colon has black hair and police say he recently shaved his beard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Ernesto Colon is asked to call Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554.