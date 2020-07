CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for the gunman who shot three men in the Roseland neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. Friday night while the men were standing on the sidewalk near 109th Street and Wentworth Avenue.

Police said a red sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The three who were shot, who are all in their 40’s, were taken to a hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.