CHICAGO — A search is underway for a father and daughter who has been missing since last week.

According to police, 9-year-old Jesenia Jessup and her father, 35-year-old Norman Jessup, were last seen leaving Helen C. Pierce School of International Studies on March 11.

The school is located in the 1400 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave., in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Police provided no clothing description.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts should contact the police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.