Police search for driver in South Loop hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver of a red pick-up truck that struck a woman in the South Loop late Tuesday night before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened at the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue during the Mexican Independence celebration. The woman struck sustained serious injuries to both legs and is currently in critical condition.

Police said the crash happened just before 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, when witnesses say the truck was swerving all over the road prior to hitting the woman and taking off.

The woman struck was waiting at the bus stop. Witnesses said the truck was part of the Mexican Independence celebration which has attracted many vehicles to downtown Chicago to celebrate, but police have yet to confirm that.

One hotel guest was able to see it all from her window, saying she saw the truck almost flip over before hitting the woman.

She said witnesses to the crash rushed to help the woman, with one witness tying a flag around her leg to help stop the bleeding.