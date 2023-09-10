CHICAGO — Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on the city’s Near West Side.

According to Chicago police, Vincent Williams, a 60-year-old man who was last seen in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue, has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 3. Police notified the public about his disappearance on Saturday evening and say he may be in need of medical attention.

Williams has brown eyes and black hair and police say he stands 5-foot-8 and weighs around 152 lbs. Police did not provide a description of the clothes Williams was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 60-year-old Vincent Williams is asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at (312)744-8266.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.