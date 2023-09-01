LYONS, Ill. — A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a school bus near her home in Lyons on Wednesday, according to police.

Police in Lyons say Jemyah Ross, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, was last seen near her home on Joliet Road and Fishermans Terrace.

Ross stands 5’5″ tall and weighs around 150 Lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she also has mental health concerns.

According to police, employees with the bus company overheard Ross say that she was going to get something to eat and then go to the West Side with a relative, but her parent said they are unaware of any relative who could be involved or any potential destinations in Chicago.

Police say Ross has not contacted friends or family since her disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jemyah Ross is asked to call police at 708-447-1225.