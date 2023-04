CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy who was last seen on the Northwest Side has been missing since Friday.

Ricky Burrage was reportedly last seen near Cicero Avenue and Wrightwood Avenue Friday.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat, blue coat, blue jeans and black gym shoes. He is around 4 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

If any information is recovered, contact police at (312) 744-8266.