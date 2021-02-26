Police say driver dies when car sails off St. Louis bridge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a driver died after his car sailed over the side of a St. Louis bridge ramp and landed upside down on train tracks below.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on an approach ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge on the Illinois side.

Illinois State Police say the car was merging onto Interstate 64 westbound when it hit a concrete barrier on the right side, flipped over the wall and plunged about 50 feet to the ground.

Police found the driver and only occupant of the car dead inside the wreckage. His name has not been released.