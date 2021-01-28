Fire breaks out at vacant South Side home, police save next door neighbors

CHICAGO — A fire broke out at a vacant house on the city’s South Side, threatening two neighborhing homes.

While on patrol, officers spotted a house on fire in the 7900 block of South Normal around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Neighbors told police that someone was living inside an adjacent house, so officers banged on the door to alert those inside to get out.

Two people were inside the home and safely escaped.

One of the neighboring houses received damage to the roof due to the fire reaching over.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear how the fire at the vacant home started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by CFD.