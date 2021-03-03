Police: Rideshare driver shot by passenger during attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO – A rideshare driver is in serious condition after he was shot by his passenger during an attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park, police said.

At around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of West Maypole Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 48-year-old man, who was driving for a rideshare company in his black Dodge Charger, was dropping off a passenger when they attempted to carjack the driver and then shot him.

The driver was found in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported in serious condition.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect is in custody.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.