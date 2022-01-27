Streets back open after CPD responds to ‘suspicious object’ in Loop

CHICAGO — Streets are back open after authorities responded to a “suspicious object” in the Loop Thursday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. police responded to 100 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a “suspicious object.”

Chicago police said the situation is an “active and fluid incident.”

SkyCam9 was overhead and spotted a bomb squad member leaving the CitiBank branch. Shortly later, police opened up street closures around the bank.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

