Police rescue deer from Chicago River

The Chicago Police Marine Unit safely rescued a deer Friday from the Chicago River.

The deer was not injured during the incident, according to police.

Photo courtesy Chicago Police

Photo courtesy Chicago Police

Photo courtesy Chicago Police

Photo courtesy Chicago Police

This was the second water rescue on the Chicago River in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday, three people were rescued from the river near North State Street and East Wacker Driver, near the State Street bridge around 1:45 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not yet known.

The two other people refused medical treatment at the scene.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.