Police release images of suspect in killing of 2 teens in South Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago police released images of a suspect in the fatal shooting of two teens in South Chicago Sunday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were in an alley near the 7900 block of south Luella Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Saturday when someone approached and fired shots, striking both of them.

Both victims were later pronounced dead at area hospitals.

On Sunday, police released surveillance camera images of an individual they identified as a suspect in the double homicide, who they say fled south through an alley after the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271 or anonymously at cpdtip.com.

Chicago police released these images of a suspect in the fatal shooting of two teens in South Chicago on June 20