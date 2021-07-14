Police: Person shot multiple times in Berwyn Popeye’s parking lot

BERWYN, Ill. — A person was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Berwyn Popeye’s restaurant Wednesday.

Police responded to the store, located in the 6900 block of West Cermak Road, on the report of multiple shots fired in the parking lot.

Officers located a person, who is not a Berwyn resident, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. They were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound on Cermak Road in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berwyn police at 708-795-2160.