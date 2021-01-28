Police: Orland Park shooting may have been road rage

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police in Orland Park say road rage may be behind a shooting that left two people injured.

According to police, someone in a black Ford Fusion opened fire on another vehicle around 12 p.m. Wednesday near 143rd and Will Cook Road.

Two people in the other vehicle were struck and transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The Ford fled the scene.

No one is in custody as police continue to search for the gunman.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.