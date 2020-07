CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting on the city’s West Side, according to a spokesperson for the police department

The shooting occurred near the 25th District headquarters at 5555 West Grand Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

CPD officer shot. In critical condition. Huge police and fire presence just outside of area 5 police headquarters. @WGNRadioNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/aws3cKqCZZ — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) July 30, 2020

The officer’s condition is not yet known. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Most of the officers and detectives seem to be congregated between the two buildings. @WGNRadioNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9Ghpa179Me — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) July 30, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.