Police: Shoplifter killed in shootout after wounding Home Depot guard, CPD officer in Brighton Park

CHICAGO – An alleged shoplifter, accused of shooting a Chicago police officer and gravely wounding a Home Depot security guard, was killed during a tense standoff with law enforcement Thursday in Brighton Park.

The officer shot is the city’s fourth in two weeks, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

WATCH: SkyCam9 overhead during shootout between robbery suspect, Chicago police

According to police, an ambulance transported the injured officer to Mt. Sinai hospital. He was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The entire Chicago Police Department breathes a collective sigh of relief tonight as our injured officer is released from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/awCDtvAq3v — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 26, 2021

SkyCam 9 cameras rolled as the incident unfolded in the 2500 block of W. 46th St. just before 5 p.m. According to police, the incident began at a nearby Home Depot. The robber allegedly got into an altercation with a loss prevention officer and shot him in the head. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “grave condition.”

That was one of the tensest moments I have ever witnessed from #Skycam9. After the officer was shot, we saw this suspect shooting at officers from behind the black SUV. Soon after, an officer came up along the fence and shot the suspect and police quickly took him into custody. pic.twitter.com/BcdXCzW4WF — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) March 25, 2021

Chicago police responded to the scene, Supt. Brown added. During a foot chase, the alleged gunman fired shots at officers, striking an officer in the shoulder.

Additional officers pursued the suspect, police said. A shootout ensued and the alleged gunman was shot. He was transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, Supt. Brown expressed frustration over another officer being shot and the dangers of the job.

“We are risking our lives every day to protect this city,” Supt. Brown said. “I can’t say enough about how much courage and bravery it takes to run toward bullets when others would cower and quit and run the opposite way. This is done with great risk. Officers every day put their lives on the line. God bless the men and women of the Chicago Police Department.”

WATCH: Chicago police address media after fourth officer shot in two weeks