Police: Officer in fair condition after being dragged by car during traffic stop downtown

Police respond to the scene after an officer was reportedly dragged during a traffic stop downtown Monday

CHICAGO — Chicago police said an officer is in fair condition after being dragged along by a driver attempting to leave a traffic stop downtown Monday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers pulled a car over on the 700 block of N. State Street for a registration violation around 4 p.m. Monday.

After officers asked the 28-year-old female driver to exit the vehicle, police say she attempted to drive away, dragging an officer who was near the passenger side of the vehicle in the process.

Police said the vehicle stopped after a “short distance” and the officer who was dragged was taken to the hospital in fair condition for a knee injury. The driver was arrested.