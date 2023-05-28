CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who left her home early Sunday morning and possibly has a dog with her.

Jaida Dortch is described as being about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 106 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, she left her home around midnight in the 5400 block of West Grace Street.

She possibly has a pet Chihuahua dog with her, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.