Police: Men in white van attempted to kidnap 14-year-old girl on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Police are looking for two men after an attempted child abduction Sunday morning on the Northwest Side.

At around 11:30 a.m., police said a 14-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of Nashville and Wellington when she was approached by two men in a white van.

The passenger engaged in conversation with the girl and the girl fled. Police said the driver performed a U-turn and followed the girl into an alley.

The girl’s neighbor was in the alley and thwarted their pursuit, police said. The van backed out of the alley and fled southbound on Natoma.

Police said the driver is possibly Hispanic with a round face, beard, moustache and dark hair with a receding hairline.

The van is described as a white Chevy cargo van with no side windows carrying two ladders on the roof. One of the ladders is red.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.