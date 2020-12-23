Police: Man, woman shot while stopped at traffic light on West Side

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a woman and man were shot Wednesday afternoon while stopped at a traffic light on the West Side.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 4800 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were facing eastbound at a traffic light when an unknown vehicle pulled next to them.

A suspect fired shots into the vehicle and both the man and woman were struck. The man was shot in the face and transported to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.

The woman was shot in the foot and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.