Police: Man stabbed across neck on South Side CTA bus

CHICAGO – A man was stabbed across his neck by another man while on a CTA bus Friday afternoon, police said.

Just after 3:45 p.m., a 46-year-old man was traveling on a CTA bus eastbound in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street.

Police said a 27-year-old man stabbed the man across the neck on the bus. The suspect fled the bus and was taken into custody in the 6300 block of South Rockwell.

The 46-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Medicine in serious condition.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.