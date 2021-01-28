Police: Man shot, killed inside South Loop business

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a South Loop business Thursday and later died.

Just after 12:15 p.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of South State Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a suspect entered the business and fired shots at a 24-year-old man before fleeing southbound on State Street.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unknown if the victim was an employee of the business or not. At this time, it’s unknown which business the crime occurred in.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.