Police: Man shot, killed during robbery in Bridgeport

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a robbery Monday night in Bridgeport.

At around 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3000 block of South Union Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot during robbery and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was a CCL holder, police said.

No suspects are in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

