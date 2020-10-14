Police: Man shot and killed in Richton Park Tuesday night

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

RICHTON PARK, Ill. — A man was shot and killed in south suburban Richton Park Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to calls of shots being fired at the 22100 block of Churchill Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. Officers located a vehicle with a 31-year-old man critically wounded inside.

The man, identified as Kedar Muhammad, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

No one is in custody and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Richton Park police at 708-481-8956.