Police: Man punches Chicago officer in the face after drinking on Red Line train

CHICAGO — Police said a CPD officer was punched in the face Wednesday evening while attempting to cite a man for drinking on a Red Line train.

Just before 5:45 p.m., officers observed a 55-year-old man drinking on the Red Line. He was then escorted off the train and as officers attempted to write him a citation, he became irate.

Police said the man then punched an officer in the face and was taken into custody. Both the officer and suspect were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending.