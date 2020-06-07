Police: Man killed, 3 others critical following Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO – Police investigating after a shooting that killed a man and left three others in critical condition early Sunday on the Near West Side.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Chicago police responded to the 0-100 block of South Seeley Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 29-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Stroger where he died.

Police said three other men, two 29 year olds and one 28-year-old, self-transported to Stroger. They are listed in critical condition.

CPD said no one is cooperating at this time.

If you know anything about the shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

