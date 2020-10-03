Police: Man killed, 14-year-old girl wounded in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A man was killed and a 14-year-old girl was wounded following a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Chicago Lawn.

At around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said 35-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were on the street when an occupant from an unknown vehicle fired shots. The 35-year-old man was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

The 14-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and ankle and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.