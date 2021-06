CHICAGO — A man was found dead in Lake Michigan near Buckingham Fountain, according to police.

The Chicago Tribune reports witnesses saw a man unresponsive at the bottom of Monroe Harbor in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit pulled the man’s body from the lake and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified. Police are investigating.