Police: Man forces rideshare driver to drive to suburban alleys, sexual assaults her

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a man who forced a rideshare driver at gunpoint to drive to southwest suburban alleys and then sexually assaulted her.

Police said a 29-year-old woman driving for a rideshare company picked up an unknown man in Westmont.

The man reportedly entered her GMC Terrain, produced a handgun and then demanded the woman drive to alleys in Summit and Stickney, where police said he sexually assaulted her.

The man then demanded the woman drive him to the 3200 block of West 26th Street in Chicago, where he robbed the woman and fled.

She called police and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.