CHICAGO — A man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect got into his passenger seat early Friday morning on the Northwest Side.

Police said at around 1:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of North Octavia, a 25-year-old man was inside his Cadillac XT5.

At some point, an unknown male suspect entered the passenger side of his vehicle, displayed a firearm and demanded the 25-year-old to drive.

The man complied and crashed into a parked car several blocks later. Police said the 25-year-old and the suspect both got out of the Cadillac and fled in different directions.

The 25-year-old contacted police in the 7000 block of North Monon and declined medical treatment.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.