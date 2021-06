CHICAGO — A man was arrested after he fired shots at a CTA bus on the Far South Side, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 Block of W. 119th Street. Police say a 38-year-old man attempted to board a CTA bus and was not allowed because he was not wearing a mask.

The man then fired several shots at the bus as it headed east on 95th Street, according to police. Two rounds struck the doors of the bus.

No injuries were reported. Charges are pending.