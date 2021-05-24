Police: Man changing friend’s tire near Midway shot in head, carjacked

CHICAGO — A man changing his friend’s tire near Midway Airport Monday evening was shot in the head and carjacked, CPD said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 4700 block of West 64st Street on the report of a shooting. A 28-year-old man had just finished changing a friend’s tire when an unknown suspect approached him.

Police said a physical confrontation began at which the suspect displayed a gun. The man was able to knock the gun out of his hand, but the suspect regained control of it and shot the man in the head.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect, described as a Black man, 6’1″, 18-25, wearing dark clothing and a ski mask was able to flee in the victim’s dark blue Nissan Altima.

He is not in custody at this time. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.