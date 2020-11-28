Police: Male pushed on Red Line tracks, struck by train following physical altercation

CHICAGO — A male is in serious condition after he was pushed on the Red Line tracks following a physical altercation Friday night, police said.

Just after 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Jackson Red Line on the report of a person on the tracks.

Police believe a male was pushed onto the tracks after a verbal altercation turned physical.

The male was then struck by the train and transported to Northwestern in serious condition. The age of the victim is not available at this time.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.