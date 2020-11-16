Police looking for suspects who allegedly beat elderly man to death with baseball bat, set body on fire

CHICAGO – Police are looking for two males accused of beating an elderly man to death with a baseball bat in Fernwood and then setting the body on fire.

On Sept. 22 just after 8:30 p.m., police believe the pair struck a 74-year-old with a baseball bat in the 200 block of West 103rd Street.

Police are looking for two African American males, one who was wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants with white stripes on the sides, a multi-colored backpack and a facemask.

The other male was wearing light-colored jeans, a black hoodie and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about the homicide can call detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.